A Learning Leader
Liz Healy, infection prevention coordinator at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, participated in this year’s American Hospital Association Next Generation Leadership Fellowship.

A recent fellowship opportunity has given a local hospital administrator the chance to examine general issues affecting health care nationally and addressing them in the Yankton area.

Liz Healy, infection prevention coordinator at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), recently completed the American Hospital Association’s Next Generation Leadership Fellowship. It focused on developing leaders and empowering them to bring about real and lasting change in the hospital, Healy told the Press & Dakotan.

