A Learning Leader

A recent fellowship opportunity has given a local hospital administrator the chance to examine general issues affecting health care nationally and addressing them in the Yankton area.
Liz Healy, infection prevention coordinator at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), recently completed the American Hospital Association’s Next Generation Leadership Fellowship. It focused on developing leaders and empowering them to bring about real and lasting change in the hospital, Healy told the Press & Dakotan.
What she learned from the fellowship can help not only the ASHH patients but also the health care providers in giving the best health care possible, Healy said.
“It paired me with an executive-level mentor, who guided me through the planning and implementation of a year-long transformation project at the hospital,” she said.
Monthly modules covered in the program delved into a diverse range of health-care topics and were followed by solution sessions in which all the fellows worked together to develop innovative solutions for health-care issues, Healy said.
Each participant saw the larger issues through the lens of their profession — which, for Healy, was nursing.
“It was very interesting because the fellows were a huge mix of mostly executive low-level leadership, physicians and then there were a couple of nurses,” Healy said. “(It) made me think outside of Infection Prevention, and even outside of nursing, at the broader issues that health care is facing across the nation.”
Healy’s project involved her participation as a member of the hospital’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Committee and the mandatory DEI training it rolled out to employees this year, Healy said.
“The goal of my research project was to assess local reaction to cultural-competence training and to serve as a member of the Avera Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council,” she said. “I did a voluntary assessment. It was a three-question survey that I asked (ASHH employees) to reply to.”
Healy sent out a pre-training survey to see how ready or open employees were to participate in the training and a post-training survey to see if participants’ feelings had changed, she said.
“I wanted to pick a project that really touched every hospital in the Avera footprint and clinic and long-term care and outreach, because that is what leadership is about,” Healy said. “It’s about being able to touch through and make big changes that would help many different communities.”
The training involved the issue of bias and its effect on patient care.
“In health care, there’s something called ‘implicit bias’ involving associations outside your conscious awareness that lead to a negative evaluation of a person,” Healy said, giving the example of caring for a prisoner in a hospital setting. “I may have an ‘implicit bias’ because I know that that person did something to get themselves into prison, so I have a negative evaluation of that patient and, maybe, I don’t take as good care of that patient, as I do of the grandma next door.”
In a perfect world, a nurse would give both patients the same level of care, she said, adding that, as a nurse, she has always noticed disparities in health care.
Though one might immediately think of questions of race and sexual orientation, implicit bias can apply to religion, obesity and social-economic levels, Healy said. Cultural competence is important both in serving patients and in workforce development, she said.
“I think the biggest thing that we need to be aware of is that all of us are biased; every single person out there is biased,” she said. “If we are admitting to our bias and accepting our bias, then we’re able to work through it and give better care.”
The conclusion of the survey?
“We have our work cut out for us,” Healy said. “When you’re looking at different cultures, sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know. It takes people learning and asking questions and meeting new people to elevate the level of understanding, so (we) can give better care as a health-care provider, as a health system.”
Many employees who responded to the survey said it is important to educate on concepts such as diversity, privilege and bias, she said.
This educational effort will continue through the hospital’s Mission Department, which holds that the trainings are truly part of Avera’s mission, she said.
“It was about looking at our own organization and wanting to make sure that not only were our patients that we’re serving getting the best care possible, but also that the people who work for Avera feel safe and accepted and understood,” Healy said. “At the end of the day, our employees are one of the most important parts of Avera, and so is making sure that we have a diverse workforce that really represents the community we’re in.”
