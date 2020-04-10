HURON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for South Dakota Julie Gross has announced that Reliance Fire Department and the town of Lesterville were awarded USDA funding to purchase equipment.
“Growth and prosperity are critical to rural communities,” said Gross. It is Rural Development’s mission to assist small communities and we are excited to provide Reliance Fire Department and the town of Lesterville funding for equipment purchases that will have a positive impact on these communities for many years. When rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
USDA is funding the projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. South Dakota projects:
• Town of Lesterville will use a $50,000 loan to purchase a payloader. The equipment will be used for snow removal, maintenance, repairs and town projects.
