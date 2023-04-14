Commentary: Dry Times And Hopeful Signs
MIRACLE MOMENTS - stock.adobe.co

It’s finally feeling and looking like spring outside — as I write this, just in time for Easter. The pastures have a lot of greening-up yet to do, but my hyacinth flowers are blooming, and our second batch of chicks is due to hatch soon.

We’re gearing up for lambing and calving on the family farm, and the kids have started halter-breaking their 4-H goats. It’s been awhile now since we’ve had to break ice in the livestock waterers, and I’ve even started hanging a couple loads of washed laundry on the clothesline. My oldest daughter, nearly 17, is practicing her patience as she waits for the soil temperature to rise enough to plant the garden. My middle, a 15-year-old daughter, saw our usual spring migration stopover guests, a pair of wood ducks, this week. My youngest, an 11-year-old son, announced that he saw this year’s first mosquito two evenings ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.