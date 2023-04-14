Commentary: Dry Times And Hopeful Signs

It’s finally feeling and looking like spring outside — as I write this, just in time for Easter. The pastures have a lot of greening-up yet to do, but my hyacinth flowers are blooming, and our second batch of chicks is due to hatch soon.
We’re gearing up for lambing and calving on the family farm, and the kids have started halter-breaking their 4-H goats. It’s been awhile now since we’ve had to break ice in the livestock waterers, and I’ve even started hanging a couple loads of washed laundry on the clothesline. My oldest daughter, nearly 17, is practicing her patience as she waits for the soil temperature to rise enough to plant the garden. My middle, a 15-year-old daughter, saw our usual spring migration stopover guests, a pair of wood ducks, this week. My youngest, an 11-year-old son, announced that he saw this year’s first mosquito two evenings ago.
I could do without the mosquito.
Weather-wise, there are certainly more days of 60-degree daytime temperatures. The highs of the typically undulating forecasted temps are inching higher and the lowers aren’t diving as low as they had earlier this year. True to form, most of our beautiful days are accompanied with a strong-enough wind that it’s uncomfortable to just sit outside to enjoy the day. There have still been snow events, but these tend to melt off quickly.
Despite a snow here and a liquid-rain event there, I didn’t think there had been enough actual precipitation to make much of a dent in our drought rating. And where I live, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, looks about the same as a month ago. It’s the same story in the Missouri River corridor of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. But across South Dakota and must of the American West, there does appear to be some lessening of drought effects.
There remains an impressive bullseye of exceptional drought in western Kansas and the Oklahoma panhandle, included in a region delineated on the U.S. Drought Monitor map to also include central Oklahoma, eastern New Mexico, and much of Texas. Outside of this boundary, the driest portions of the nation are Nebraska and a small area in the middle of Oregon. This is not to say that much of the rest of the Western half of the U.S. mainland isn’t still dealing with some level of short soil moisture, but it looks like conditions are improving and certainly better than a year ago.
As far as forecasts go, the remainder of South Dakota is expected to improve enough through the end of April that there may be only a small pocket in central East River that is not removed from the drought designation. South of the Missouri River, however, most of Nebraska’s drought is assumed to persist through April with only the top of the panhandle likely to be removed from a drought designation.
In Nebraska, crop farmers are beginning to get out into their fields. Many of our neighbors did their pre-planting fieldwork last fall but I have seen some farmers fertilizing. A family friend shared that he will officially be planting next week. I’m glad for what little soil moisture is out there. Last spring, producers desperate for soil moisture were turning on their irrigation pivots, risking the very real possibility of an April pipe freeze, to try to get the field ready for planting. No one has turned on their pivots so far this spring.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop Progress reports, 72% of South Dakota’s topsoil is adequate in soil moisture with 20% short and 8% at surplus. The majority of subsoil, at 59%, is adequate in soil moisture with 37% short and 4% at surplus.
In Nebraska, 56% of the topsoil is short on moisture with 39% adequate and 5% at surplus. With subsoil moisture, 78% is short with 22% adequate and none at surplus.
The condition of winter wheat gives another view of drought impacts. USDA data shows that 64% of South Dakota’s winter wheat is in fair condition with 23% good to excellent and 13% in poor quality. In Nebraska, 40% of winter wheat is in fair condition with 38% rated as poor and 22% good to excellent.
Long-range climate forecasting by the U.S. Drought Monitor gives the Yankton area equal chances for at-, above-, and below-normal precipitation through at least June. The same holds true for temperatures. While we tend to like more definite predictions, I think the equal chances are a good sign. It leaves room for the weather patterns we hope will develop. I’m hopeful that it will.
