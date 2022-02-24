• Crimson Miller, 26, Yankton, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Cody Drapeau, 23, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Sheldon Winder, 21, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Wednesday for simple assault (domestic) and interruption of communication (misdemeanor).
• Jeffery Whitaker, 45, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order, possession of a controlled substance and habitual offender (one or two prior felonies).
