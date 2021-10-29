In November, the Yankton Community Library (YCL) will have several after-school activities at the library for elementary aged kids. Make sure to join us for our after-school activities in the meeting room at the Yankton Community Library from 3:45-4:45 p.m. These after-school activities are intended for those in grades K-5.
Thursday, Nov. 4, YCL will be holding its monthly LEGO Club. You bring your imagination; they will provide the LEGOs. There will be larger blocks for preschoolers and regular LEGOs for the older kids. Once you are done with your creation, it will be displayed in the cabinet for everyone to see.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, is the after-school movie, “Detective Pikachu” (PG, 104 minutes). The movie will start at 3:45 p.m. Make sure to join the staff at 6 p.m. later that evening for an all-ages Pokémon Party.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day, as well as on Thursday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving. An Elementary Craft Take and Make Kit will be available for pickup on Monday, Nov. 22, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.