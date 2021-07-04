Possible Drowning Reported At Lake Yankton

Search crews were sweeping Lake Yankton early Sunday night after a possible drowning was reported there earlier in the day.
A call came in at 3:28 p.m. Sunday reporting a male swimmer missing at the lake.
Search-and-rescue operations began, with divers from Yankton County Search & Rescue covering the area. They were later joined by divers from Minnehaha and Davison counties. Also, a medical helicopter was brought in to search the lake from overhead.
Also responding to the call were the Nebraska State Patrol; South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks; Nebraska Game & Parks; the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office; Yankton County EMS; Yankton County Emergency Management; Cedar County Emergency Management; and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
No other details were available as of this writing.
