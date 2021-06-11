TYNDALL — Kati Bak will miss her college graduation, choosing instead to bike the north-south length of South Dakota.
The Sioux City woman will graduate today (Saturday) from Morningside College in her hometown with a master’s degree in teaching of reading. She teaches grades K-2 in the Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, schools.
But Friday night, she was one of more than 200 bicyclists participating in weeklong Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak) covering, depending if optional routes were taken, 519 miles. The bikers camped overnight in Tyndall, leaving today on their final leg that will end in Vermillion.
“I did this as part of my reward for finishing my grad work,” she said. “In fact I’m supposed to be graduating (Saturday) at 2 o’clock, but I’m not going to make it.”
However, she considers the RASDak completion as passing another major test in itself and well worth missing her commencement ceremony.
This year’s ride took a north-south route for the first time, basically following the trail of explorers Lewis and Clark along the Missouri River, from the North Dakota border to the southeast corner of the state.
“I have been president of the Siouxland Cyclists, and I was told several times by friends that I needed to do RASDak,” she said. “I always thought, ‘I didn’t have the time and I was doing grad work. But I wanted to do something different.”
The heat in the 90s, winds of 25-30 miles per hour and running into storms made the trek grueling at times, she said.
“I was told it was going to be fun and it was going to be challenging, and it was both,” she said. “The great thing for me was all the people I met, who wanted to do something fun, keeping yourself in shape and sharing the experience with like-minded people. This past week has been all those things.
Her next goal? “I want to bike all 50 states, but I especially want to do Bike Across Kansas (BAK) because of my last name.”
For Sioux City resident Tom McGaffey, RASDak marked his first major bike ride since 2019 because of the COVID-19 cancellations last year.
“This (bike ride) was a tough trip. You had the headwinds of 25-30 miles a hour, and riding into it was really tough. There were also a lot of ups and downs along the river,” he said. “The last couple of nights, we have run into storms. But I’ve never been through central South Dakota, and we’ve met a lot of good people.”
McGaffrey drew a distinction with RASDak compared to some of his other rides, including RAGBRAI across Iowa which he has completed seven times.
“This is more of a rider’s ride (here in South Dakota),” he said. “What I mean by that (phrase) is that it’s more like the serious riders will ride this. I would consider RAGBRAI as more of a social ride.”
McGaffey pointed to the hospitality and bonding experienced both among the bikers and with the residents of communities along the trail.
“The people we’ve met along the way have been great. One family showed me their ranch with their cows and everything,” he said. “Why do I do these rides? It’s the camaraderie, the partying and just the people enjoying things. It keeps me going.”
For Jim and Jana Muir of Sioux Falls, it was a dual purpose to the trip. Jim worked the support wagon director, while Jana biked all but one day of the route and assisted Jim as needed. The Muirs are marking their eighth year with RASDak.
The support wagon provides assistance for anybody who needs assistance because they are injured, had a mechanical breakdown with their bike or had other problems on the route.
“Jim has a team of about seven people who are out there, spaced throughout the ride,” Jana said. “Jim is the last person and sweeps the route, as they call it, to make sure the last rider finishes and they all get safely off the road.”
Tyndall organizers Janet Wagner and Bob Foley were among the hosts for the welcome an overnight stay. They pointed to the wide range of community members helping to welcome and host the bikers. The bikers could pitch tents and park their bikes at the Bon Homme school, walk to the Tyndall park where they were served prime rib sandwiches and sides, and listen to the music of Vern Kaul.
Wagner said the rain and cooler weather from the previous night provided major relief for the bikers.
“Those first days, with the heat and wind, had to be absolutely horrific. The rains last night were a godsend and really cooled things off,” she said. “The wind was also to their back today, which had to be ideal. And I think they’re happy tonight because they realize they’re almost done with the ride.”
Foley pointed to the coincidence of the bikers’ arrival with Hot Dog Night, an annual promotion in downtown Tyndall.
“Actually, the ride canceled this last year, so we had already started some planning and then put it on hold until they rescheduled it for this year. I think this is a big sign that things are starting to get back to normal (after the pandemic),” he said.
“This (bike run) is a great opportunity for a small town to show what you can offer in terms of hospitality. We have a great community. Along with the FFA alumni serving tonight’s barbecue, we have the breakfast (Saturday) morning at the new 4-H center for the bikers before they leave town.”
Among the gathered bikers, Cynthia Reid of Sioux Center, Iowa, had participated in RAGBRAI and found similarities with the South Dakota ride except for the number of bikers.
“I haven’t been through this part of South Dakota. so I got to see a lot of new areas,” she said.
Two Nebraskans, Jane Brogan of York and Jeff Sobczyk of Omaha, both signed up for last year’s RASDak and, when it was cancelled because of the pandemic, decided to return this year.
Sobczyk has participated in eight Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN), six tours in Colorado and two tours in Washington State. “But this is my first one in South Dakota. I wanted to do it,” he said.
Brogan looked forward to exploring the Rushmore State.
“This was a chance to see the Missouri River and a part of the state I have never seen before. It also ties in with my desire to see the Lewis and Clark Trail,” she said.
“As you bike along the same trail, you see the grasslands and wonder how the heck you would find your way (if you were the pioneers and explorers). It was overwhelming and just huge (vistas). If you lived in New York City or Chicago, you would never see that view of the sky and all the fresh air.”
Sobczyk said the experience didn’t disappoint him.
“I wanted a new route and a chance to experience (that area of South Dakota) for yourself,” he said. “I expected more hills on the ride, but loved it, but I expected more hills. We got a great reaction from all the towns along the way, and it’s been fun. I would consider doing it again.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.