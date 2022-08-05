PIERRE — Throughout the week ahead and continuing for the duration of the month of August, South Dakota joins the nation and world in celebrating and supporting World Breastfeeding Awareness Week (Aug. 1-7) and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

“When it comes to feeding infants, breastfeeding offers many substantial health benefits to the baby,” stated Joan Adam, Secretary of the Department of Health. “While it isn’t the solution for every situation, it’s the best way to provide beneficial nutrients to babies at these earliest stages.”

