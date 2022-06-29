VERMILLION — The Vermillion Public Library will be hosting Wayne Fanebust, a South Dakota Humanities Scholar and author who will discuss the events surrounding his 2020 novel, “No Justice for Agnes: The Strange Death of Agnes Polreis and the Sensational South Dakota Murder Trials of Emma Kaufmann.” The event is set for noon on Friday, July 8, at the library
Agnes Polries was a 16-year-old immigrant girl and live-in servant for Emma Kaufmann. Kaufmann was arrested and put on trial twice but was never convicted of murder.
Fanebust’s book is available for check out at the library.
Register online at bit.ly/vplagnes to get the Zoom link and let the staff know if you plan on attending in person or virtually. This program will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library, in the Kozak Room. The program is sponsored in part by the South Dakota Humanities Council.
For questions, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
