100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 7, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 7, 1945
• Entries are encourages from the Gayville area and surrounding towns for the “Baby Parade of 1945!” In addition to the baby show, there will be musical entertainment and Thanksgiving specialties awarded as prizes. A committee of three judges will assign point values to each child, and first prize earns a Bronze Broadbreasted tom Turkey.
• Youth is on the battle-line in Yankton! Hundreds of young people swing into action in the fight to give Yankton a long-needed modern swimming pool and recreation park. Youngsters will come to call at every home before the 20th to appeal to the voters to be sure and vote, and vote for the pool.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 7, 1970
• Stockholders of Hillcrest Country Club have approved plans to expand facilities to an 18-hole golf course, according to an announcement made this week by Laddie Cimpl, president. Work is scheduled to begin next spring and hopefully ready for use in July of 1972.
• The Yankton High School Bucks were officially picked as the state’s top-ranking 11-man football team in the Argus Leader ratings this year. Although the Bucks have been ranked in the top ten many times, this is the first year they have been the top team.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 7, 1995
• A cooperative effort between three city institutions is helping to establish a new comprehensive sports medicine program for the Yankton area. The program, known as the Missouri Valley Sports Medicine Program, will formalize some already existing services and add some additional components. The program is the result of a cooperative effort between the Yankton Medical Clinic, Sacred Heart Hospital and Mount Marty College.
• The flooding that hit much of eastern South Dakota in the past two years is killing trees in many rural areas, Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Webster, said Monday. Trees in many areas are standing in several feel of water. Shelter belts in low-lying areas also are being drowned, he said.
