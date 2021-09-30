VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the Reusable Bag Program’s nonprofit organization for the month of October. Throughout the month, every $2.50 reusable “My Heart” bag purchased at the Vermillion Hy-Vee sends a $1 donation to SDSF.
The Hy-Vee store Reusable Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. Every month at every Hy-Vee location, a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable “My Heart” bags.
“We are grateful to be the recipient of this valuable program,” said SDSF’s Executive Artistic Director Chaya Gordon-Bland. “We hope you’ll support us in October by purchasing one — or two — “My Heart” bags at the Vermillion Hy-Vee.”
For more information about the reusable bag program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.