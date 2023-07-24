TYNDALL — A Scotland man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for three deaths in the 2021 shooting of five persons at the Scotland residence of his former girlfriend.
Francis Lange received the sentence Monday morning at the Bon Homme County courthouse. In addition, he was sentenced to the maximum of 15 years on each of two counts of aggravated assault in the injuries sustained by two other persons.
A fourth person later died, presumably from injuries sustained in the shooting. The fifth victim, a girl who was age 5 at the time, remains the sole survivor and chose to attend Monday’s sentencing.
Lange had pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the charges.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering handed down the three consecutive life sentences and other prison terms. The state took the death penalty off the table, a decision criticized by at least some family members.
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley told the Press & Dakotan that the decision against pursuing capital punishment was made by his predecessor and he was bound to it.
Gering indicated she will inform the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) that she considers Lange a continued danger and a threat to other inmates and to prison staff.
Seven persons — six on the stand and one by Zoom — delivered emotional victim impact statements.
Lange declined to offer any response and sat silently, looking at each witness who spoke against him. His defense attorneys did address the court on his behalf.
The South Dakota Attorney General’s office and the Bon Homme County State’s Attorney’s office prosecuted the case. Two court-appointed attorneys represented Lange.
Lange was removed from the courtroom to begin serving his sentence. He has been housed in the Bon Homme County Jail and will remain in custody there until he can be transported to the South Dakota state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
The prosecution and defense attorneys declined further comment, as did some of the family members who remained at the courthouse.
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakotan for more details online, in social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.