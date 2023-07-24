Francis Lange

Francis Lange

 Courtesy Photo

TYNDALL — A Scotland man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for three deaths in the 2021 shooting of five persons at the Scotland residence of his former girlfriend.

Francis Lange received the sentence Monday morning at the Bon Homme County courthouse. In addition, he was sentenced to the maximum of 15 years on each of two counts of aggravated assault in the injuries sustained by two other persons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.