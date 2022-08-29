After being closed several hours this past weekend, the nearly century-old Meridian Bridge at Yankton has been declared safe and re-opened for pedestrian and biking use.
City Manager Amy Leon and Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that the brief closure was taken as a safety precaution.
“City of Yankton Dispatch received a report of a loud noise on the south end of the Meridian Bridge at 4:25 p.m. Sunday,” they said in a joint email. “The bridge was reopened Monday mid-morning.”
Built in 1924, Meridian Bridge was the first permanent bridge crossing the Missouri River, according to the city’s website. The double-decker structure, with one lane positioned above another, contained a lift-span to allow riverboat traffic to traverse the river.
Meridian Bridge receives inspections and maintenance, but Sunday’s calls regarding “strange noises” prompted city official to barricade the structure’s entrances.
The action was taken to give time for an assessment of the span, Haberman and Leon said.
“City of Yankton staff were notified of the report and responded to the bridge on Sunday. Staff did not see any immediate concern Sunday evening,” they said.
“However, without further evaluation, (city staff members) decided to temporarily close the bridge to pedestrians and bicyclists. Monday, staff were further able to assess the Meridian Bridge and found no damage.”
No exact cause of the “strange noise” was identified, but there are possible explanations, Leon and Haberman said. Those reasons are connected to the seasonal weather and its impact on the span, they said.
“The bridge does expand and contract with temperature changes, which can create noises. There are actually pins, rollers and expansion joints built into the bridge structure to allow the expansion and contraction movements to occur,” they said.
“This time of year, when the nighttime temperatures are cooler and the daytime temperatures are warmer, the expansion and contraction movements happen quickly throughout the morning and evening hours, which may create more noise than usual.”
The bridge is open to pedestrians as normal without any restrictions, they added.
Social media posts raised questions on whether Meridian Bridge will be closed and razed.
The city doesn’t hold those intentions, Haberman and Leon said.
“There are no plans to close or take down the bridge,” they said. “The plan now is to educate the public about the history and importance of the bridge and to celebrate what it has meant to our community over the last 100 years.”
Meridian Bridge was built with private funds and operated as a toll bridge until 1953, when it became free to the public. The bridge was used for vehicle traffic until the adjacent Discovery Bridge was opened to the west in October 2008.
Meridian Bridge opened in November 2011 to foot and bike traffic. The bridge spans more than 3,029 feet, making it the longest double-decker pedestrian bridge connecting two states, South Dakota and Nebraska.
The bridge is a Yankton landmark and has become a popular trail for all ages of visitors.
City leaders are looking at ways to plan for and pay for the bridge’s upkeep, Leon and Haberman said.
“The City Commission has expressed interest in working with the community to identify a revenue source that can be used to inspect, repair, and maintain the bridge in the future,” they added.
In 2015, the Meridian Bridge Plaza was added to the north end of the bridge and is now home to a fountain, splash pad, benches, shading, green space and Yankton Riverwalk sculpture trail. In addition, the plaza features Music at the Meridian, a local summer concert series held on select Thursday evenings during summer.
Haberman and Leon reassured residents and visitors that they appreciated the concern shown Sunday regarding the bridge and its condition.
“Whenever we receive calls that pertain to public safety, we take them seriously,” they said. “We appreciate the local media helping us get that information out to the public.”
