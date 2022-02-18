LESTERVILLE — Two people were injured in a rollover accident near Lestervile Thursday morning.
According to Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl, a dump truck owned by the Yankton County Highway Department was westbound on 300th St. with a full load of gravel. The driver, Alfonso Erickson, 21, Yankton, crossed the centerline and over-corrected at approximately 9:29 a.m. The truck went into the ditch and rolled, sustaining extensive damage. William Taggart, 49, Yankton, was a passenger in the vehicle.
Both individuals were transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.
