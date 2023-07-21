The first meeting of Yankton County’s solar task force is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the commission chamber at the Yankton County Government Center.
The task force will discuss its goals and objectives, and establish a timeline. There will also be a time for public comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.