Electric Car Fire Closes Highway Near Vermillion Tuesday

Members of the Vermillion Fire Department monitor the smoldering, smothered remains of an electric car that caught fire on Highway 50 near Vermillion Tuesday afternoon. Flames from the fire spread into the ditch. Highway 50 was closed for approximately 90 minutes.  

 Photo: Vermillion Fire Department

VERMILLION — Authorities had to close the Highway 50 eastbound exit to the Highway 50 business route for 90 minutes Tuesday because of an electric car fire near that location.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. and units from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department found, upon arrival at the scene west of Vermillion, a small car fire with flames spreading into the ditch. Fire personnel extinguished the fire.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.