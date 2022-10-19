Electric Car Fire Closes Highway Near Vermillion Tuesday

VERMILLION — Authorities had to close the Highway 50 eastbound exit to the Highway 50 business route for 90 minutes Tuesday because of an electric car fire near that location.
The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. and units from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department found, upon arrival at the scene west of Vermillion, a small car fire with flames spreading into the ditch. Fire personnel extinguished the fire.
Because flames had reached the car’s high-voltage battery, responders followed procedures by securing the area and waiting for the temperature of the battery to decrease, ensuring no potential for reignition.
After the car had cooled, hazards were removed from the roadway and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined. No civilian or first responder injuries were sustained during the incident.
Responding units were four apparatus from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, two support vehicles and 12 personnel from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.