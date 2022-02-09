100 Years Ago
Friday, February 10, 1922
• Twenty-eight veterans of the World War, soldiers and sailors, forgetting vows of “never again” made when they left the service, and remembering only the pleasant features of army life, signed up last night for membership in the Battalion Headquarters Company of the 147th Regiment of Field Artillery, thereby assuring Yankton a unit of the reorganized National Guard.
• Steam and air pipes, lumber and other material which has been on the sand bar at the site of Piers 7 and 8 of the bridge are being removed to the high bank on this side, and the derricks and hoisting engines will be placed near Pier 6, preparatory to the spring break-up of the river.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 10, 1947
• Eighteen State University students completed the work for degrees at the end of the first semester, H.W. Frankenfeld, registrar, announced. Degrees will be formally conferred at commencement on May 25. There were eight students who will receive B.A. degrees and five students who will receive B.S. degrees in business administration. Two B.S. degrees in education and three LI.B degrees will be awarded.
• On Sunday evening, Feb.16, at 8 p.m., the Mount Marty High school juniors and seniors will present their class play, “Danger — Girls Working!” The play is a three-act mystery comedy by James Reach, with an all-girl cast. Comic situations and characters, together with the unraveling of mysterious events at Mrs. McCarthy’s Boarding House for Girls, give promise of an evening of entertainment.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 10, 1972
• Jorge T. Perez, assistant professor of modern languages at Mount Marty College, has received the “Diploma of Honor Lincoln-Marti” from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare in Washington, D.C. The honor certificate states, “For valuable cooperation rendered the Cuban Refugee Program and for extraordinary and meritorious performance of civic duty in the United States of America.”
• World traveler Etta Grider, Sioux City, will be the speaker at the Yankton Kiwanis Club ladies night and awards banquet. Her speech topic will be “What Will It Be?” Mrs. Grider has visited almost every state in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and around the world several times. She has visited 13 European countries, the Holy Land, Russia, India, Thailand, Japan, China, Peru, Canada, the Bahamas, Haiti and Jamaica.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 10, 1997
• A pair of Coyotes made some history at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, which concluded Saturday at Lincoln, Neb. Both senior Lionel McPhaull (400) and junior Steve Gordon (triple jump) won their events in the meet, becoming the first two North Central Conference athletes to win events at the NCAA Division I meet.
• Mount Marty’s Robin Henrichs made the most of her debut in the 20-pound weight throw, exceeding the national qualifying mark by over four feet and setting a Barnett Center record in the Northern State University Invitational Saturday. Henrichs becomes the eighth Lancer to qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Track and Field Meet Feb. 27-March 1 in Lincoln, Neb.
