Wynot COVID Case Moves Grades 7-12 To Virtual Learning

WYNOT, Neb. — Because of a reported COVID-19 case, the Wynot Public Schools will move to virtual learning for grades 7-12, effective Sept. 28 through Oct. 5.
Superintendent Jeff Messersmith and Principal Grant Torpin informed parents of the decision in a letter posted on the school’s website.
On Sept. 23, the Wynot school administration was informed that a student had tested positive for COVID-19. The student was a member of several large sub-groups, leading school administrators to discontinue in-person learning and switch to virtual learning for grades 7-12.
“Although not every student was directly exposed to the student, a large enough percentage was that we felt the safest thing to do was quarantine each of these grade levels,” the two administrators said. “During this time frame, all in-person practices for sports and activities have been cancelled, and we will attempt to reschedule all competitions.”
During this 14-day quarantine period, students in grades 7-12 will connect virtually to all their core classes, college classes and online classes such as Spanish and Edgenuity.
Edgenuity provides K–12 online curriculum and blended learning solutions, according to its website.
Classes that will not meet include art, band, choir, physical education and Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS). All other classes will meet via Zoom or Google Meet at normal times.
“During this time frame, virtual attendance and the completion of assignments is mandatory,” the administrators said. “Tables will be placed outside of the school building where students without internet can socially distance and still connect.”
Lunch deliveries will begin for all quarantined students on Monday (Sept. 28) and follow the planned menu. Families must place a lunch order by 9 a.m. the day before lunch is to be delivered.
This order form can be found on the front page of the Wynot school website under the “news” section.
“While not everyone was exposed, during this two-week quarantine, it is very important for all students to monitor their health and get tested if they have multiple symptoms of COVID-19,” the administrators said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.