The Yankton Community Library is hosting a very special friend from Yankton County Emergency Management that will teach us about severe weather preparedness — Tommy the Turtle. He will be with Ms. Amanda at the Yankton Community Library’s front lawn off Walnut Street to greet families that drive by the library on Wednesday, July 29, from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
If you are interested in seeing Tommy and receiving a special goodie bag from Yankton County Emergency Management, feel free to pull up in front of the library on the southbound side of Walnut. Goodie bags will be passed through the car windows and we ask that you stay in your car for this visit. Then, stay tuned for a special online story time with Tommy the Turtle to be posted on Thursday, July 30, where we will read a special book that talks to children about severe weather preparedness.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
