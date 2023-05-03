At the Yankton American Legion Auxiliary’s April meeting, Gloria Pibal introduced Deb Bodenstedt as the speaker for its Community Project.
Bodenstedt was commissioned an Ensign at Officer Candidate School, Newport, Rhode Island, in 1983. She was trained as a Deep Sea Diver and a Surface Warfare Officer. She was assigned to three ships during her career, sailing in all four oceans and visiting 23 countries. As a diver, she dove on the salvage of the Space Shuttle Challenger and on the recovery of the Civil War vessel USS Monitor in 240 feet of sea water. She oversaw the ordnance salvage efforts for USS Cole after the suicide bombing in Yemen; and she was also the first woman to qualify as a Submarine Rescue Chamber operator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.