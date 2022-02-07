Author Patrick Hicks will speak at Mount Marty University at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, in room 107 of the Scholastica Learning Center as part of the Great Plains Writers’ Tour. He will speak on “Writing Fiction, Writing Poetry.”
This event is sponsored by the South Dakota Humanities Council and is open to the public.
