Walk A Mile Set To Return August 28

The community is once again invited to raise awareness about domestic violence one step at a time.
Yankton’s River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) is hosting its 14th annual Walk a Mile (WAM) in Their Shoes event at noon, Saturday, Aug. 28 at the lawn by Yankton’s Meridian Bridge.
The event encourages all participants to don spike-healed red shoes and walk to raise awareness about domestic violence as well as human trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse. Red heels are no longer required, but participants are encouraged to wear red for the walk. Red heels will be available for the event.
Participants can join the in-person event or participate virtually.
This year’s event will include a Family Fun Day, which runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
“That’s where families can come down and bring their kids,” Stacy Starzl Hansen, RCDVC executive director, told the Press & Dakotan. “The kids can enjoy bouncy houses, the Zoo Mobile and have hotdogs and brats.”
Also, representatives from the Gavins Point National Fish hatchery and Aquarium will be there with activities for the children.
“There will be all kinds of carnival games, and they can get their faces painted,” she said. “It’s all free for the children.”
Also, Belle from “Beauty & the Beast” and Spiderman will be there to hang out, Starzl Hansen said.
“Then, of course we’ll have our local heroes, which will be the firemen, the Yankton Police Department, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the National Armory,” she said. “They will be there as a presence and also to meet some of the children and let them check out their vehicles.”
Entrants for the walk can register online before the event or just show up.
“If they’ve registered they can pick up their water bottle and T-shirt, and they can pick up their red shoes, if they didn’t bring their own.” Starzl Hansen said. “If they haven’t registered and they want to register that day, they absolutely can.”
After some opening remarks, individual and team participants will walk halfway across the bridge and back.
“We just encourage (people) to get together with co-workers and family and friends and register,” she said. “We encourage them to start collecting pledges and all pledges go to our agency and our shelter, where our mission is to help survivors of abuse in our community and surrounding counties.”
RCDVC supports Yankton and seven additional counties, Starzl Hansen said.
Due to the presence of COVID in the Yankton area, the 2020 WAM event was held online and the option is still available to those who prefer it.
“This year, we hope people will be able to and will want to come down, but they can still do it virtually, the same as last year,” she said. “They can still make a team online and spread the word and get those pledges for us all virtually.”
Whether in person or online, the event’s message is that it’s difficult to understand a person until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes, Starzl Hansen said.
“That’s what we’re asking them to experience,” she said. “Some of the discomfort that (participants) may feel for the five to 10 minutes that they’re walking, victims and survivors feel every day of their lives.”
For more information, visit www.yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com/walk-a-mile-in-their-shoes.html or call 605-665-4811.
