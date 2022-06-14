TABOR — The Czech Heritage Preservation Society will present a program on Saturday, June 18, 2022, honoring four families of the Tabor area. Descendants of the four families will present a brief history of their family at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Tabor at 12:30 p.m. during the annual Czech Days celebration.
Frank Nedved was born in 1828 in Velko Doksy, Unhost County in the Prague Region of Bohemia. He and his family left Bohemia in 1867 to come to America. He finally settled in Yankton County, Dakota Territory in 1869. He died in 1914 and is buried in the Nedved Cemetery west of Yankton at Lakeport. He donated land for the first Czech Catholic Church in Dakota Territory and a cemetery located across the road northeast of Lakeport. The church was eventually sold and then traded to the Czech Heritage Preservation Society and was restored as a chapel and located in Vancura Memorial Park.
Frances Sudrla was born in Vrbetice, Moravia in 1911. Her and her family arrived in America in 1920. She was detained in Connecticut by herself due to a quarantine from the measles. She stayed with relatives while under quarantine. The rest of her family went west and settled in South Dakota. Frances married George Bouska and became an accomplished baker and farm wife. Frances passed away in 1998 and is buried in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.
Anthony Rotschadl was born in Dubna, Bohemia in 1842 and arrived in America with his family in 1868. The family eventually settled on a homestead north of Tabor in 1871. He lived on the family farm until he passed away in 1915 and is buried in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.
Thomas Souhrada was born in 1820 in Dobesice near Pishek, Bohemia. He had two sons Mathis Souhrada and John Souhrada who were also born in Dobesice. Thomas died in 1898 and is buried in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. John came to America in 1867 followed by the rest of the family in 1868 finally coming to Tabor in 1870. All Souhrada’s in the area are descended from Mathias and John as no other family members settled in the area. John farmed north of Tabor and did mason work in the early days including the building of the chapel at Fort Randall. Mathias moved to the Lesterville area and farmed there.
The Czech Heritage Preservation Society is a 501(c)(3) organization and a free will donation will be taken for the upkeep of the museum and park. FCSLA Life will provide a matching funds grant of up to $600 for free will donations and souvenir sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.