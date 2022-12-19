• A report was received at 1:40 p.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:50 p.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence on Walnut St. Gun shell casing were found laying around a vehicle, and the complainant believed it was intentional.
• A report was received at 4:05 p.m. Friday of a theft on W. 30th St. The complainant claimed to have video footage
• A report was received at 11:17 a.m. Sunday of alleged fraud on Kennedy Dr.
• A report was received at 2:19 p.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 10:47 a.m. Sunday of a sex crime on Halley St.
• A report was received at 1 a.m. Monday of a theft on Meadow View Road.
• A report was received at 1:33 a.m. Monday of a domestic violence incident on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 11:37 p.m. Sunday of a domestic violence incident on Ash St.
• A report was received at 2:18 p.m. Sunday of a sex crime on E. Third St.
