Hartington Woman Named Mother Of The Year

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Throughout her entire life, Doris Feilmeier has been part of a large family — first as the sixth of nine children, then she and husband Duane raising eight children.
“Being part of large a family is just the best,” she told the Press & Dakotan.
As if raising a large family isn’t enough, Doris works on her family’s farm, manages two service stations and takes part in church and other activities. In addition, she dedicates her spare time to baking and quilting for family, friends, events and special occasions for those in the community and neighborhood.
Doris doesn’t see herself as worthy of any special recognition.
American Mothers Inc., doesn’t agree. The organization has named Feilmeier the Nebraska Mother of the Year, the 76th woman to hold that title.
The honor left Feilmeier taken aback, as she saw herself just doing what was needed in daily life. “I just raised my kids,” she said.
Feilmeier said she doesn’t seek or even like the limelight. In fact, she was a bit peeved to learn her daughter nominated her for the honor.
“They told me I needed to fill out an application, but I’m not one for applying for things,” Doris said.
At first, Feilmeier wasn’t going to fill out the application. Fortunately, she changed her mind and went on to win the state title. She and other honorees from across the U.S. will be recognized during the 86th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc., later this year.
Feilmeier will serve as an ambassador for Nebraska’s mothers during visits with members of Congress. One honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year® during the convention.
Feilmeier and the other honorees are maintaining a nearly century-long tradition, according to American Mothers Inc. board president Connell Branan.
“For over 85 years American Mothers, Inc. has held the responsibility of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year® in every state, district and territory in our country,” Branan said in a news release.
“Like all of the honorees before her, Doris Feilmeier now joins the ranks of Nebraska history, with the opportunity to become a part of American history as she represents the mothers in her state and is considered for the honor of 2021 National Mother of the Year®.”
Feilmeier told the Press & Dakotan it’s still hard to believe nearly two weeks later.
“To say I was shocked was an understatement,” she said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get this. It’s still pretty much news to me. I just found out January 27.”
Feilmeier joins past Mothers of the Year from northeast Nebraska, including neighboring communities. The Hartington mother was honored as the 2021 selection for her service to community, philanthropy and family.
Doris grew up on a farm, attending a country school with all eight grades in one room. She came from a family of eight other siblings, with all the children expected to help with meals, laundry, cleaning, milking and other outside chores. They were taught to cook and bake at home and care for the younger siblings.
“We didn’t so much help raise the other kids, but we did watch out for each other,” she said. “And everyone in the household was expected to help out. We were responsible for all sorts of things.”
Feilmeier described her childhood and teenage years as more of a blessing than a burden. “You couldn’t ask for a better upbringing,” she said.
After graduating from high school, Doris moved to Lincoln to work in a bank. After a couple of years, she returned home to marry her high school sweetheart. Duane and Doris bought a farm near Hartington and raised eight children.
During this time, Doris also cared for the elderly in a nursing home. In addition, she worked in the school cafeteria. She also performed home health care for many persons needing the service.
She currently manages two service stations. She started 19 years ago with Farmers Union Co-op and Gas in Hartington. Nine years ago, she added Wiebelhaus Service Station in Fordyce.
She loves to work with people. When having a tough day, she always says, “The day is what you make it. You can either have a bad day or good day ... your choice.”
Feilmeier said she loves the outdoors, enjoying sights ranging from livestock roaming in the pasture to wildlife on or near her farm.
“It’s the only place to live. I think it’s the wide open spaces, the freedom, the wildlife,” she said. “Even our kids who now live in the city learned growing up to love the country. How can you not enjoy it?”
Doris listed her eight children: Sheila Ulrich, Hartington; David Feilmeier, Hartington; Paul Feilmeier, Norfolk, Michael Feilmeier, Hartington; Angela Blum, Brookshire, Texas; Robert Feilmeier, Omaha; Crystal Haase, Norfolk; and Jeffrey Feilmeier, Hartington. David, Michael and Jeffrey help on the family farm.
The Feilmeiers believed in raising their children to become strong and independent adults, Doris said.
“They’re all very good workers. They even did work above and beyond what was expected of them,” she said. “I’m proud of the fact that every one of them turned out really well.”
