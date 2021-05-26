Yankton Municipal Cemetery announces that all Memorial Day flowers, including artificial and those not in permanent planters, must be removed by Monday, June 7, 2021, after which they may be removed by the cemetery staff.
All articles removed by the cemetery staff will not be accounted for after one week.
In accordance with cemetery policy, fresh cut flowers may be used and will remain until they become wilted and unsightly.
Reminder, only one rod iron decoration is allowed per grave.
If you have questions call 668-5231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.