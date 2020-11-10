As his father stood over the hole, he waved a letter. Malcolm heard him and looked up. He was going, no doubt about it. There was nothing he could do about it.
The young G. Malcolm Jameson graduated from Sioux Falls Washington High School in 1945. If you know your history, Washington was an institutional powerhouse at that time. (He played for the Howard Wood.) So was his family.
Malcolm’s grandfather, George, was the warden at the South Dakota Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. He started in 1920. It was dangerous. There was a prison break on Aug. 17, 1922, and George was taken hostage. The authorities tracked the escapees down, killing one of them, and George went back to work for another 11 years.
It took the earth-shaking election of 1932 to carry George out of office. South Dakota’s governor appointed the Board of Corrections, which hired the warden, and in 1932 Gov. Tom Berry rode in on President Franklin Roosevelt’s coattails. The new warden was Eugene Riley.
Evidently, the inmates didn’t get the memo about the 1922 break and it happened again in 1936. Riley was taken hostage and this time the authorities, while in hot pursuit, ended the warden’s term. It was just like the movies, police standing on the running board and firing away. Riley died.
Malcolm’s father, G. Norton, was inspired to provide public service and became an attorney. In fact, he was the Minnehaha County state’s attorney. According to Malcolm, “During the Depression, not many could afford attorneys. We got along on very little. We were pretty poor.” Many others had it worse. He watched as the Gardens at Terrace Park and the Band Shell in McKennan Park on 26th Street were constructed by the WPA.
Gov. Leslie Jensen asked Malcolm’s father to be his executive secretary. They were getting ready to move to Pierre when lightning struck again. G. Norton was appointed warden in 1938.
At that time, as you may have guessed, the warden lived on the prison grounds. “I lived in the warden’s house for 12 years,” said Malcolm.
To an 11-year-old kid, it must have been exciting.
“It was like a combination of the pope and the king of England because the house was all furnished. They gave us a car, gas, food and four servants. Two were civilians, a cook and a maid. The other two were [prisoner] trustees, a chauffeur and a house boy.”
Things dramatically changed after Pearl Harbor was attacked in December 1941.
“I was at my cousin’s house for dinner. His father owned Look’s Meat Market. I drove a delivery truck for them. The NBC Symphony was on the radio and they interrupted the broadcast to make the announcement. I was surprised and worried. The next day, I went to the auditorium. Over the loudspeakers, I listened to FDR” request a declaration of war. Would the war be waged until he was 18?
Malcolm closely followed the war. “I had maps on the wall of my bedroom. I marked where our troops were. Time magazine had big articles,” he said. “When the war started, there was a military radio school in Sioux Falls. It was fenced off.” As a studious young man, he knew his time was coming nearer.
Malcolm certainly learned from his father, who was a veteran. “He went to officer training school somewhere in the south in the spring of 1918 and the war was over in the fall of 1918,” Malcolm said.
He watched soldiers and wondered what it would be like. “I climbed to the cupola on top of the old admin building. I had binoculars and watched the soldiers march around at the training school.” His curiosity was intense. “They paid good money to help build the school. I called to see if I could get a job.” Nope. He was only 15.
As time wore on, there were fewer working men around. In the summer after his junior year, “I worked for a farm on the outskirts of town” Malcolm said. “I was paid room, board and $1 per day. I got a check for $90. That was the most money I had ever seen!” Add industrious to the list, or was he just readying his body to be a soldier?
During his senior year, Malcolm diverted from soldiers to sailors. A Navy program compiled the results of the Eddy Test, which estimated your knowledge of mechanical, electrical, etc. If you took it and passed, then you could get into the Navy with a rank of Seaman’s 1st rather than an apprentice seaman.
He took the test, like many others. Perhaps he simply wanted to know if he would be an excellent sailor. “I read some books and I passed.” He was sworn into the Navy in December 1944 and deferred until he graduated.
In April 1945, he had his orders and a train ticket to Great Lakes. He was excited, and then it came rumbling to a stop. “I received a letter to return my ticket. They were re-evaluating. I waited, waited and waited.” In the meantime, rather than remain idle, he worked construction for Henry Carlson.
A lot of men would have simply waited it out. Not Malcolm. He must have expressed his frustration to his father, who gave him a little advice.
“My dad had been Chan Gurney’s campaign manager in 1936, the second time he won. Chan was chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee,” Malcolm said. “My father suggested I write Chan and tell him that I wanted to go. I wrote to him.”
And so now you know that Malcolm, as he stood in that hole, was elated. Sen. Gurney came through. “I was downtown in a 12-15-foot-deep hole digging the footings for Sioux Steel. Water was coming in from the riverbed. Someone hollered. My dad was smiling at the top of the hole waving a letter from the Navy. It said, ‘Be in Chicago three days later!’ I was on my way.” I wonder how many young men would do that today?
The Pacific war was still raging when Malcolm completed boot camp in July.
“Then they dropped the bombs. They said, ‘We aren’t going to send you to school unless you become regular Navy.’ That wasn’t my plan,” he said. “I monkeyed around. On fire watch detail, I drove a pickup truck and cased the buildings all night looking for fire. I was on night detail and shoveled coal into furnaces to keep the barracks warm.”
He also worked at a separation center in Minnesota. “They asked people if they knew how to run a sewing machine. I sewed on ruptured ducks [patches] — a gold eagle in a circle — which meant the soldier was discharged. I was so good at sewing that I made an Eisenhower jacket for myself and friends.”
He was discharged in August 1946.
Malcolm’s charm and knowledge are endearing. He is a fabulous conversationalist on broad topics, including flying, the Civil War, arms, Indian Wars, medicine, boating and World War II. Sprinkled, or maybe even doused, around his house are “talking pieces.” Every one of them is an interesting story.
Malcolm returned to Sioux Falls, attended Augustana College and graduated in 1950. He then attended and graduated from the University of South Dakota Medical School. Serving the community in a fashion slightly different than his Father and Grandfather, and considerably less dangerous than being a warden, he practiced and perfected internal medicine in Sioux Falls and Yankton for many years.
On this Veterans Day, I say thank you to Dr. Jameson for his service to our country!
