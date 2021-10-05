100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 6, 1921
• The M.H. Mushkin store at Mission Hill was entered and robbed of merchandise valued at between $3,000-$4,000 sometime between 11 o’clock last night and daylight this morning. The robbers sacked the store, picking out only pure silk and the best of the clothing stock – pants, coats, leather goods and even some underwear that was in the show window on the street.
• The sand hogs went into Pier 5 for the first time this morning. Timber for Piers 6 and 7 has reached Minot, N.D., and should be here the last of this week or the first of next.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 6, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 6, 1971
• Medical technology students at Mount Marty College will be typing blood for fellow students and any other area residents interested in learning their blood types. Carlos Bryant, Freeport, Tex., is the student in charge of the project. His team of workers will be charging a nominal 35-cent fee for the service to be rendered to those who participate.
• According to Argyll Connors, herdsman and farm superintendent at the Yankton State Hospital, the dairy is doing real well for the patients and staff at the hospital as it provides all the milk needed for daily consumption at the institution. An inventory of 230 Holstein cows and calves last year supplied 107,055 gallons of milk for the kitchens at the hospital. That’s 1,712,880 half pints of milk altogether.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 6, 1996
• No paper
