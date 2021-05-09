Two People Killed In Saturday Accident South Of Yankton

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident in Cedar County, Nebraska, Saturday night.
According to reports from the scene, two vehicles collided head-on on U.S. Highway 81 about 6 miles south of Yankton at approximately 8 p.m. A third vehicle was also involved in the incident. The drivers of the two vehicles that collided were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the third vehicle was transported to Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with unknown injuries.
Ambulance and fire units from Yankton and Crofton, Nebraska, responded to the scene. The stretch of the highway was reported to be closed down for several hours.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are handling the investigation.
No other information was available as of this writing.
