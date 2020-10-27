PIERRE — The state minimum wage will increase from $9.30/hour to $9.45/hour effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. This year’s increase was 1.3% and is rounded up to the nearest 5 cents.
The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be $4.725/hour effective Jan. 1, 2021, half the minimum wage for non-tipped employees. Wages and tips combined must equal at least the minimum wage.
These increases will apply to all South Dakota employers, with some limited exceptions. For more information, visit https://dlr.sd.gov/employment_laws/minimum_wage.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.