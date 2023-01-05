100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 6, 1923
• The skate market has been about exhausted, especially as to girls’ skates, a local dealer stated today. He showed a stack of orders for skates, to fill provided they were lucky enough to get any anywhere. Telegraph messages to Sioux City and Chicago said it was the same in those cities. Local dealers are now trying out Minneapolis, in the hope that a supply, or a few pair at least may be forthcoming.
• Since the contract has been let to gravel nine miles of road on the Sunshine Highway, there has been considerable talk of having the main street in Lesterville graveled. This is certainly a wise move at this time, as figures show that the street can be graveled at a cost of approximately $12 to the lot foot.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 6, 1948
• Early warning that spring is just around the corner is being sent out this week by Gurney’s Seed and Nursery company, who have started the tremendous task of mailing out more than a half million of their 1948 catalog to customers all over the nation and in other parts of the globe.
• The city police department was proudly displaying its new police car for the first time today. The new vehicle is a six-cylinder Ford Tudor model which is built especially for heavy duty police or taxicab service. Chief of Police Lyman Thomas said the new car is not completely equipped as yet, but should be ready for full duty by the time the new state police radio is installed at Yankton.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 6, 1973
• Friday marked the start of searches of all passengers boarding North Central Airlines flights from Yankton with metal detection devices as nationwide security measures became effective.
• An increased interest in entering business for themselves, on the part of many individuals, will be responded to during the second semester at Yankton College, when a new course, entitled “Small Business Management,” is offered for the first time.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 6, 1998
• Despite Monday’s rejection of his zoning request, a Wakonda farmer says he will pursue a 3,700-head hog operation. The Clay County zoning board voted 4-1 to reject Daryl and Teresa Madsen’s request for a special exemption. Daryl Madsen said he was disappointed by the vote and didn’t feel he had a chance to fully explain his safeguards.
• With the start of the new year, the Army Corps of Engineers has decreased the release flow from 70,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 28,000 cfs and will hold this for as long as weather permits, said Paul Johnston, Public Affairs Office for the Missouri River Division of US Army Corps of Engineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.