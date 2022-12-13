Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Becoming windy. Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Low near 25F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.