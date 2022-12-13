100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 14, 1922
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 6:36 am
100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 14, 1922
• There are 4,300 tons of heavy revetment rock here and the last of it was today being placed around Pier 8 of the bridge and this end of the grade for the Nebraska approach. The full contract is now for 7,500 tons to be placed there. Ninety-two cars of rock have come in.
• Complaints have been brought in by several parties of a bad place in the road, on the Cornbelt Highway, one mile north and two miles west of Volin, due to the approach to a viaduct and bridge being left in very rough condition by the contractor when cold weather forced suspension of work. Travelers that way say the place has been impassable for a week, but that a little work would put it in shape. Gravel might be used to make it passable, they suggest.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 14, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 14, 1972
• The Yankton Library Board on Wednesday discussed plans for opening the new library, hopefully in January, and the inauguration of a community information center shortly after that in connection with the library. The purpose of the information center will be to supply information about and refer people to agencies and organizations, but the center will also try to assist in maintaining a community calendar.
• Chan Gurney was presented a plaque and pin in recognition of his 50 years of continuous membership in Yankton Council 384, United Commercial Travelers of America, at a friendship dinner held by the council at the Riviera Café Wednesday evening. Gurney joined the UCT here on Dec. 16, 1922.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 14, 1997
• No paper
