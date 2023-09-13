The sun was shining on Westside Park for the grand opening Wednesday of a sundial, reflection garden and labyrinth made possible by three generous donations to Yankton.
The McVay Family Sundial and Reflection Garden — donated by Dr. Mike McVay and his brother, John McVay — and the labyrinth, donated by the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery, are integrated into a single peaceful destination south of the skatepark.
The sundial is located at the center of the labyrinth, whose curved walkways are landscaped with various plantings. A pergola and bench flanking the labyrinth provide a place to sit and view of the park and the duck pond.
Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser was present to make the dedication.
“We talk all the time about the motto of the City of Yankton: ‘To provide exemplary spaces and places for everyone to learn, grow, engage and thrive,’” she said. “I can’t think of another project that is allowing us to do that today.”
Wednesday’s proclamation was not just about celebrating the features in Westside Park but also about celebrating the partnerships that made it possible, Moser said.
Collaboration between the Benedictine Sisters, the city manager’s office and the McVeigh family led to the beautifully blended result, said Sacred Heart Monastery former Prioress Maribeth Wenzlaff.
A couple of years ago, the Benedictine Sisters were looking for a way to honor Avera Sacred Heart Hospital on its 125th anniversary when they heard that the city was planning to update Westside Park, she said.
“We contacted (City Manager) Amy Leon, and it was decided it would be nice to have a quiet place in the park where people could seek God through nature and through moments of quiet,” Wenzlaff said, noting that Benedictines live a prayer-centered life. “Our gift to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is meant to extend that invitation of prayer to the local community to be healthy in body, mind and spirit.”
Labyrinth walking became a Christian devotional practice during the Middle Ages, Wenzlaff said.
“Elaborate labyrinths were often formed with colored paving stones or mosaics in the floors of cathedral naves,” she said. “Walking the cathedral labyrinth was a substitute for going on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.”
Today, labyrinths are meditative, intended to put the walkers in tune with a greater reality, to arrive at the center of their own lives where they connect with the divine, Wenzlaff said.
“So please use this space often and use it as an opportunity to grow personally, spiritually and emotionally,” she said.
Wenzlaff later led attendees on a walk of the meandering labyrinth.
Dr. Mike McVay was also on hand Wednesday to speak briefly about his family’s history in Yankton.
“My great-grandfather, William McVay, and his brother came here from Pittsburgh in the 1800s and they helped establish one of the first banks here called First National Bank,” he said. “He was the cashier of that bank and went on to become a cashier of the Dakota Territory.”
Mike’s father, Chester McVay, established his surgical practice in Yankton in 1946, McVay said.
“From that flowed the building of a surgery residency program at Sacred Heart Hospital, and Yankton became a name on the map for medical education,” he said.
McVay retired about a decade ago and subsequently moved to Colorado to be closer to some of his children when his wife, Ellen, took ill.
“Including my children, there’s five generations of McVays that have been in the community,” he said. “The idea just formed to be able to do something as an expression of gratitude and thanks because this has been such a wonderful community (in which) to raise our children and work and thrive.”
John McVay spoke a little about his experience with sundials as a teacher and explained some of the science associated with the device’s layout. Using Moser as a volunteer, he demonstrated how to use the sundial.
The park’s sundial is Analemmatic, in that the placement of numerals around the edge accounts for the Earth’s elliptical orbit as well as its speed changes over the course of the year, he said.
But it’s also a human sundial because it requires a person to stand at a particular spot, depending on the time of year, to act as the shadow maker, or gnomon. The proper places to stand are marked in the stone at the sundial’s center, McVay explained.
Because most people will want to try out the sundial in summer, Westside Park’s sundial has been adjusted to show the proper time during Daylight Savings Time. In the winter, the sundial will be one hour slow, he said.
“When Mike was first telling me about this idea in this area, I thought, ‘Well, it sounds like a good place for a sundial to me — and it happened,” McVay said, while standing in the center of the sundial. “This beautiful labyrinth gets you in the frame of mind to approach the sundial and end up here: a moment in time. A good place to be in the moment.”
