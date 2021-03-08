100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 9, 1921
• Ralph Wheeler is exhibiting what is believed to be a human jaw bone, which he picked up from the material excavated from Pier No. 1 at the bridge site.
• Fully 60 men were out last night to take part in the rehearsal for the Elk minstrel. The great interest in the project has been a pleasant surprise even for the promoters.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 9, 1946
• Yankton High School students were masqued in various and unique costumes when they attended the first Mardi Gras festival here since the war years. The ball was held this week in the high school auditorium and was sponsored by the junior class under the advisorship of Miss Ella Bang and W.B. Thrall.
• Yankton and Madison staged a return engagement this afternoon to determine which of the teams would accompany the Sioux Falls Warriors into the state class A tourney at Mitchell next Thursday. More than 2,000 fans packed the auditorium last night to witness the Sioux Falls quint assure themselves of passage into the state class A classic.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 9, 1971
• Southern State College’s 1949 quarterback, who led his team to the only undefeated season in history, has been selected to an American Hall of Fame. Richard Drapeaux, formerly of Springfield, was recently notified that he has been selected to be inducted into the National American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame located at Haskell Institute at Lawrence, Kansas.
• Some of the ladies of the Yankton Sioux Tribe together with the ladies from the St. John’s Lutheran Church are opening a used clothing store next to Cleo’s Café in Wagner. Proceeds from the venture will be used for a summer recreation program at Greenwood and other similar projects if there are sufficient funds.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 9, 1996
• South Dakota saw a 4.75% increase in population during the first half of the 1990s, five times the growth of the previous decade, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Yankton County increased 7.8 percent, with the census count rising from 19,252 in 1990 to 20,754 in 1995.
• After 17 years, “The Music Man” will sing again in Freeman. After practicing separately for two months, the cast and orchestra of “The Music Man” have begun joint rehearsals for their Schmeckfest performances. Fifth-year director John Koch enjoys bringing back the show which last ran in 1979.
