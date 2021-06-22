• A report was received at 6:27 p.m. Monday of the theft of a pressure washer on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:55 p.m. Monday of an assault on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday of an assault on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:02 p.m. Monday of a residential burglary in the Lesterville area. A boat was reportedly stolen.
