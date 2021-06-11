A benefit for 5-year-old Keturah Weber, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia, will be held Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the front parking lot of Unclaimed Freight at 2320 Broadway Ave. in Yankton.
The benefit is raising money to help the family pay for medical expenses.
Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.
Free-will donations will be taken.
