No Clauses, But Koepps Return With Holiday Lights

Don and Sue Koepp are keeping the Christmas lights burning strong around their Yankton home and lawn this holiday season, even if Santa and Mrs. Claus aren’t appearing his year.
The Koepps will again provide the free light display at 1000 West 11th Street, available for viewing from 5-10 p.m. nightly. However, the Clauses will be missing for the first time in the Koepps’ 37 years of hosting a display, the last 11 in Yankton.
The local couple has been struggling with the possibilities since Yankton recorded its first COVID-19 cases last spring, Don said. “We were already talking about the potential for canceling the (Clauses’) visit this year. We were watching the situation,” he said.
In the end, the risks outweighed the joy that the personal contact would bring, Don said.
“I’m 83 years old, and it would be bad if I got (the virus), so we canceled the visiting part of it,” he said. “We saw the spiking (of cases) again during the last month. We decided, rather than do it this year, that we put off the Clauses’ visit this year.”
The Koepps will likely watch the activity while remaining in their home, Sue said. “We don’t have family here, so this (project) was our Christmas. It’s disappointing that we won’t be out with the kids and their families,” she said.
Even with the pandemic, canceling the visit by the jolly elf and his wife wasn’t an easy decision, Don said.
“We feel bad about it, about disappointing all the kids and stuff. But people can still stop by our house, get out and walk around our yard. They can still do all of those kinds of things,” he said. “In the past, we’ve had people parked all around, up and down the street. We’ve had a little building for Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the kids were standing in line all the way to the street.”
Upon announcing their decision on social media, the Koepps learned how much they have become part of the Yankton holiday tradition for so many people of all ages. “You can’t believe the amount of calls we’ve been getting, telling us how sorry they were that we weren’t having the visit this year,” Don said.
The Koepps began their lighting display when they lived in California. They continued the tradition when they moved to South Dakota, first at Canistota and now in Yankton.
Those first years in California brought great success that turned the project into an annual event.
“We held it at our small acreage where we had a foster home for special needs children,” Don said. “We did (the lights and Claus visits) from the first of December until Christmas Eve, because we told the kids that Santa had to be at the North Pole later that night.”
In California, the Koepps ran into some skeptical youngsters but were ready for them.
“The kids said, ‘If you’re Santa, where are your reindeer?’ I told them to go to the fence (on our three-acre farm),” Don said. “We raised Barbados sheep. They look like deer because they’re tall and have hair. When the sheep saw the kids’ flashlights, they ran away but looked like reindeer in the dark.”
The original plan called for only Santa at the display. However, Mrs. Claus soon became part of the team. One of Sue’s friends, a costume designer, decided there needed to be a Mrs. Claus and made a costume.
“My favorite memories are talking with the children and seeing their faces. I get a big thrill out of it,” Sue said. “Sometimes, they’re in awe because they’ve never seen Mrs. Claus.”
Don puts up the lighting display over the course of three weeks. This year’s display began Thanksgiving night and will continue through Jan. 3.
In past years, the Clauses greeted the children in a small decorated house. Even with sometimes bitter weather, the line ran some years from 5:30-11 p.m.
“The children could sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas,” Don said. “Each of them also got a sack filled with peanuts, candy canes, an apple and an orange. It was our treat for the kids.”
In California, the host city covered expenses. In South Dakota, the Koepps have covered their own costs, but Thrivent financial services covered part of last year’s costs for the sacks of treats.
The Koepps distributed 5,600 bags of treats annually in California. When they started in Yankton, they distributed 250 bags. The number has since grown to 700.
Over the years, Santa Claus has received some interesting requests.
“One kid, who must have been about 9 (years old) at the time, said he wanted his mommy and daddy to stop their arguing,” Don said. “(Santa) backed up and said, ‘Well, (your parents) will do better from here on out because Santa Claus will start watching them.’”
Santa often greeted familiar faces each Christmas, Don said.
“We had one family who visited Santa every year. They started with one child, and they eventually grew to six children,” he said. “(Santa) asked the mother if they ever found out what was causing (the growing family), and she laughed and said they had figured it out.”
In the midst of a pandemic, the Koepps are taking it one day at a time. They remain optimistic things will return to “normal” in time for next Christmas.
No matter what the situation, Sue has learned one thing.
“Kids are kids, no matter what,” she said with a laugh.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.