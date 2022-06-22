Impeachment: The Aftermath

PIERRE – State Sens. Jean Hunhoff and Art Rusch cast different votes during Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment trial this week, but they held something in common.
They agreed Tuesday’s trial, which removed Ravnsborg from office and barred him from seeking office again, was perhaps the most challenging day in their political careers.
“This was the most difficult vote that I have taken during my service (since 2001) in the state legislature,” Hunhoff (R-Yankton) said.
Rusch (R-Vermillion) agreed, performing likely his last legislative act before leaving office this year. “(It) was an emotional day for me,” the retired judge said.
Ravnsborg, a Yankton resident, was convicted Tuesday on both counts of criminal action resulting in a death and of misuse of office. The charges came in relation to his actions during and after a September 2020 fatal crash where he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever near Highmore.
South Dakota had never before impeached a state elected official.
Hunhoff voted for the first article of impeachment while Rusch voted against it. They both voted for the second article and for barring Ravnsborg from further office.
As a former judge, Rusch personally knew the key players in the impeachment trial: Ravnsborg and Sioux Falls attorney Mike Butler of Sioux Falls, who acted as defense co-counsel, along with Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy of Vermillion, who co-prosecuted the case.
“Jason and one of the prosecutors, Lexi Tracy, were lawyers who practiced in front of me in the courts in Yankton, Vermillion and Elk Point,” Rusch said. “Defense counsel Mike Butler was lead counsel for the Donald Moeller trial that was held in front of me in 1997 for six weeks, so I got to know him well.”
In preparing for Tuesday’s impeachment trial, Hunhoff reviewed all the information available from the House Select Committee, along with what was provided to the Senate prior to the impeachment.
“The opening statements set the tone for the testimony that was provided by both sides,” she said. “There were still uncertainties with some of the testimony by the witnesses, but in the end, my conclusion was that both the articles were to be sustained. The interviews with the AG and the analysis done with the crash site led me to my conclusions.”
The prosecution’s closing remarks laid out the finding in relation to the two articles of impeachment, Hunhoff said.
“The debate on the floor regarding the articles provided insight from those that are attorneys and rationale for what they perceived should be the action of the Senate,” she said.
In citing reasons for his initial vote against impeachment, Rusch noted prosecutors felt they could only justify two Class 2 misdemeanors.
“My concern was that we should not be impeaching an official who was elected by the people for low-level criminal offense. I understand that the low-level criminal offense led to a death, but they were still Class 2 misdemeanors,” he said. “My concern was that if the standard for impeachment is lowered too much, there is the possibility that impeachment could become a political weapon in the future, and I would hate to see that.”
On the second charge, Rusch voted yes because he felt the evidence clearly showed Ravnsborg used his office for gain.
“I felt the evidence was clear that the AG identified himself as the AG to gain favorable treatment -- and did obtain favorable treatment as a result -- including an inadequate investigation of the accident and the use of the sheriff’s personal car to get home,” Rusch said.
“He utilized the staff of the AG’s office to assist in his representation and utilized AG’s office staff to gain more information. He issued press releases about the incident on official AG’s office stationery.”
Rusch prepared for the trial by reading hundreds of pages of material, including reports and transcripts furnished to the senator. He compared it to the process he went through in preparing for trial as a judge. He also read a book about the 1868 impeachment of President Andrew Johnson to gain a historical perspective on the process.
Among lawmakers from southeast South Dakota, Sens. Jim Bolin (R-Canton), Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) and Erin Tobin (R-Winner) voted to convict on both articles. The Press & Dakotan sought their comments but had not received their responses by press time.
The House Select Committee on Investigation, which included District 18 Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) heard evidence regarding the case. The committee split 7-2 along party lines, with Stevens voting with the GOP majority not to recommend impeachment and Cwach and another Democrat dissenting.
“While the process was a first and could feel overwhelming at times, I personally tried to keep it simple, to focus on the facts and the law, and to keep centered on my and our state’s values of honesty, integrity, government accountability and, ultimately, justice,” Cwach said Wednesday.
The Press & Dakotan sought comment from Stevens but had not received a response at press time.
Despite the committee recommendation, the House impeached Ravnsborg 36-31, He was suspended from office until he was acquitted, and the Senate prepared for its trial.
Cwach said he watched Tuesday’s proceedings with interest.
“After the opening statements for both sides, I started to believe that impeachment and removal would be possible,” he said. “If someone had ask me to guess before the trial began, I would have been more pessimistic.
“But the prosecution’s opening statement was strong and compelling, and I felt the defense was too focused on technicalities and standards and never grappled with the big facts of matter. At times, I felt the defense was dismissive of Mr. Boever’s death, and Mr. Ravnsborg has yet to explain why he was distracted.”
The recent events will create a positive impact in the long run, Cwach said.
“The Legislature has established that it is willing and able to hold constitutional officers accountable for bad acts,” he said. “For all of us in public office, this shows we can and will be held accountable. I think that produces good government.”
The impeachment process also required each legislator to cast a vote, Cwach said.
“Every incumbent running for re-election is on the record now on how they value honesty, integrity and government accountability in public office,” he said. “I think South Dakota voters highly value government accountability, so I think it will be an election issue.”
Ravnsborg’s decisions affected the process, as he was not forthcoming from the beginning, Cwach said.
“Both he and (Gov. Kristi Noem) attempted to insert politics into the process, which did not help either of them,” Cwach said. “We would have to survey every representative, but I personally felt that his poorly drafted midnight letter to the House of Representatives the night before we voted on impeachment cost him some votes in our chamber. It was strange that he was silent for so long, and then at the last minute before our vote, he provided selective comments.”
The issue became a proxy war among different political factions and caused a great deal of dysfunction for the AG’s office, Cwach said. He called for taking politics out of law enforcement and making them non-partisan offices.
Hunhoff sees the chain of events as a tragedy in many ways.
“In my mind, there were no winners in this impeachment. The family of Mr. Boever has closure for his death. The attorney general is impeached and unable to hold a state office. The Legislature has changed the course of history,” she said.
“The most impacted from the trial are the human beings that were engaged with it. Lives are changed forever for the decisions made from the death of Mr. Boever until Tuesday’s ending of the trial. It is now time to move on.”
