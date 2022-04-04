• A report was received at 5:42 p.m. Sunday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:27 a.m. Monday of an accident on W. 8th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:49 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident on Tulip Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:49 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident on W. 31st St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:11 a.m. Monday of a car-versus-deer accident on 433rd Ave.
