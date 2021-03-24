South Dakota recorded 276 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) posted 13 new deaths related to COVID-19.
South Dakota’s new death raised the state toll to 1,924. The death was not reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases in the state jumped to 2,350, the highest level since Feb. 6.
Yankton County reported three new infections and seven new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 56. The county also saw one new hospitalization.
Here are summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 0 new cases (1,513 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (70), 1,480 recoveries (amended downward by 2), 7 active cases (+5), 0 new deaths (26), 6 new vaccinations (2,460 total individuals vaccinated);
• Charles Mix County — 6 new cases (1,336), 0 new hospitalizations (154), 1 new recovery (1,266), 49 active cases (+5), 0 new deaths (21), 39 new vaccinations (2,394);
• Clay County — 3 new cases (1,846), 0 new hospitalizations (49), 2 new recoveries (1,800), 31 active cases (+1), 0 new deaths (15), 183 new vaccinations (3,952);
• Douglas County — 1 new case (441), 2 new hospitalizations (60), 1 new recovery (428), 4 active cases (0 change), 0 new deaths (9), 18 new vaccinations (884);
• Hutchinson County — 5 new cases (811), 0 new hospitalizations (82), 1 new recovery (766), 19 active cases (+4), 0 new deaths (26), 63 new vaccinations (2,488);
• Turner County — 6 new cases (1,127), 1 new hospitalization (71), 1 new recovery (1,029), 45 active cases (+5), 0 new deaths (53), 25 new vaccinations (2,400);
• Union County — 8 new cases (2,092), 0 new hospitalizations (78), 3 new recoveries (1,971), 81 active cases (+5), 0 new deaths (40), 232 new vaccinations (2,703);
• Yankton County — 3 new cases (2,881), 1 new hospitalizations (144), 7 new recoveries ((2,797), 56 active cases (-4), 0 new deaths (28), 43 new vaccinations (6,922).
In Nebraska, Cedar County (748 total cases; 12 total deaths) and Knox County (855 total cases; 12 total deaths) reported no new infections, while Dixon County posted two new cases (584 total cases; 8 total deaths).
The University of South Dakota’s daily numbers for Wednesday were not updated on the school’s online portal as of this writing. Tuesday’s posting showed 12 active cases (all students) with 20 people in quarantine/isolation, including one on campus.
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases (0 change).
Here are other statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 116,370 (+276: 213 confirmed, 63 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,350 (+110);
• Recoveries — 112,096 (+159);
• Hospitalizations — 6,893 ever hospitalized (+12); 72 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 3,743 new tests processed; 953 new individuals tested;
• 7-Day Positivity Rate — 9.9% (+0.7%);
• Vaccinations — 357,723 total vaccinations (+6,690); 223,684 individuals vaccinated (+4,284).
In Nebraska, the 13 new deaths raised the state toll to 2,150.
Also, DHHS reported 278 new cases.
Other state statistics posted by the DHHS online portal included:
• Total Cases — 206,939 (+278);
• Recoveries — 159,163 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 6,276 ever hospitalized (+13); 109 currently hospitalized (-8);
• Testing — 19,583 new tests processed; 1,104 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 750,653 (+12,587).
