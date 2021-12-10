Wastewater Decision?

The City of Yankton is preparing to decide the fate of its 1964-built wastewater treatment plant.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is slated to deliberate on applying for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) package.
“What we’re doing Monday, is we’re doing the resolutions that will allow us to apply for the SRF loan funds and the proposed ARPA funding that’s out there,” Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson told the Press & Dakotan. “The first project is the wastewater treatment plant facility itself, and with that, there are two options. The (first) option is to basically stay at the location we’re at and expand and retrofit our current facility; option B on that would be to relocate to a location farther east outside of town.”
During a work session in November, Goodmanson noted that a retrofit and rehabilitation project for the facility was estimated at $44.5 million. Relocation of the plant would be effectively double this with an estimated cost of $88 million.
Goodmanson said that wastewater and city officials do have a preference on which direction to go.
“Right now, staff is recommending the option to retrofit based on economics and the cost to relocate,” he said. “That’s a staff recommendation, but it will be the commission’s decision.”
He said one major reason for recommending the retrofit rather than starting from scratch elsewhere has to do with the parameters of the ARPA funding that would be needed to make the project feasible.
“The ARPA funds have to be spent by December 2026,” he said. “That’s a tight timeline to get those projects fully designed, bid out and constructed. When you look at relocation and some of the additional things you have to do with land acquisition and easements, that would be really tough to do by 2026. Even to retrofit our facility is going to be a tight timeline.”
Additionally, City Manager Amy Leon said that one key element of the current plant is still in decent condition.
“This is mainly an equipment replacement project, not a brick-and-mortar new buildings type project,” she said. “The engineers have indicated the buildings themselves are in good shape.”
She said that engineering firm HDR also recommended the city go with the retrofit plan.
Goodmanson said the city has been studying the wastewater plant and its future options for a while now.
“We started doing the condition assessment at our current facility a little over a year ago,” he said. “We’ve been working through the facility plan for the last six months because we had started a master plan on the project, so we were actually a little bit ahead of the game.”
The studies come as much of the equipment installed during the facility’s last refit 20 years ago is reaching the end of its useful life. The harsh nature of wastewater operations has only been exacerbated by recent flooding events that have caused damage and breakdowns on the site.
Some work has already been slated to occur at the wastewater plant.
In May 2020, the city was awarded $6.4 million by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The plan, which seeks to repair damages from the 2019 floods and build resiliency and capacity in the system, is awaiting federal review and is expected to be bid out in 2022.
“The EDA project is really centered around adding resiliency and redundancy for natural disasters,” Goodmanson said. “When we applied for the funds for that project, we really had to pick out portions of the plant that fit the criteria for the EDA project. Basically, the expansion and retrofit of the facility with the ARPA grant and SRF funds would really build off of some of the projects we’re going to be doing with the EDA.”
Leon said that, while rate increases will be needed at some point, it’s still too early to tell how much and how they would be administered.
“Once we know what project we’re looking at, the commission will have to set rates,” she said. “Just like we went through with the water treatment plant, we’ll talk about with the wastewater plant. There’s a lot of different ways you can apply the rates with surcharges — and there likely would be a surcharge here — but we would have to look at that. It’s too early for us to tell.”
Goodmanson said applications for funding would be turned in by the New Year, with funds being awarded towards the end of the state legislative session next spring. Design would move forward at this time.
During the work session in November, Goodmanson made it clear that there’s one option that is off the table for the wastewater plant.
“This timeline is pushed up a lot because of the funding, but also the reality of it is, the do-nothing option is not sustainable very soon,” he said.
Also Monday, the commission will discuss SRF applications for a wastewater collection system project and a water distribution system project.
The board will also discuss a request for purchase of city-owned land by Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health, cemetery land, a radar purchase by the police department, a speed limit change and multiple stop-sign requests.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at RTEC.
———
For more information on the city’s wastewater treatment plant and to review a detailed presentation on both the rehabilitation and replacement options, visit https://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/wastewater/wastewater-treatment-plant.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.