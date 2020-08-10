100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 11, 1920
• The state Adj. General W.A. Hazel was in Yankton yesterday investigating the possibilities of organizing a supply company at Yankton for an artillery regiment soon to be organized for South Dakota.
• Before a handful of fans, the Coyotes shut out the Tabor ball club at the local park yesterday afternoon, by a 5 to 0 score. It was evident the fans were anticipating a repetition of the 14 to 0 whitewash administered to the Taborites two weeks ago, and therefore were conspicuous by their absence.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 11, 1945
• The detasseling of hybrid corn for seed production — a summer task which has taken an increasingly important place in agricultural activities hereabouts in the past few years- is in full swing here at the present time.
• Government soil conservation equipment including a 50 horsepower bulldozer and grader blade have been put to work in Yankton county since Wednesday of this week, serving farmers, upon request, in the job of gully control and drainage ditch projects.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 11, 1970
• Yankton’s public school food service will be moving into the elementary grades starting this fall. A lunch-in-a-package pilot program for Webster School was approved by the Board of Education at its August meeting last night.
• Hot, sticky weather was predicted to return to South Dakota Tuesday after a brief absence. Tuesday’s highs were forecast near 90 with a relative humidity of from 50 to 60 percent, the weather bureau said.
25 Years Ago
Friday, August 11, 1995
• Activity never stops at the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery. Earlier this week South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks staff joined with their Nebraska counterparts to tag 32,000 paddlefish in preparation for the fish release in September.
• In an effort to prevent an outbreak on packed college campuses, the Nebraska Department of Health is urging the state’s students to get a measles vaccination before heading to class this fall.
