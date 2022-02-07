LINCOLN, Neb. — On Oct. 1 the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Heating season began. LIHEAP, a federally funded program designed to help lower income households stay safe and healthy by providing financial assistance to offset the costs of heating and cooling, is now in the heating season that will last until March 31, 2022. During this time, eligible Nebraskans can receive financial assistance for heating bills through one-time direct payments to utility providers.
As temperatures continue to plunge, it is critically important for Nebraskans at risk of defaulting on heating payments to apply for LIHEAP. For those unsure of whether they may qualify, there are no penalties for applying should you be denied. Trained staff are available to walk applicants through all of the services that LIHEAP provides. Residents who have previously participated in LIHEAP should have received a notification in the fall of 2021 determining their continued eligibility. Those who did not receive a notification should contact ACCESSNebraska to have their eligibility determined.
To see if your household qualifies for LIHEAP or any of the DHHS assistance programs, go to ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or call ACCESSNebraska in Lincoln at (402) 323-3900, in Omaha at (402) 595-1258, statewide at 1-800-383-4278 or visit a local DHHS office.
