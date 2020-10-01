100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 2, 1920
• A heavy hail north of Mission Hill last Saturday caused quite a bit of damage. Trees and corn were stripped and a number of windows were broken. There was little hail in town.
• Yankton high school football team defeated Armour High, 7 to 6, here yesterday afternoon. The two teams were pretty evenly matched yesterday on weight and fight.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 2, 1945
• Ray Bauduc, drummer artist formerly with Bob Crosby’s noted band, will bring his Dixieland band to Yankton Wednesday of this week for a dance engagement which will be another in a fall and winter series of public dances in the city auditorium being sponsored by the Yankton Amusement Co.
• Soldiers confined to the air base hospital at Sioux Falls feasted on Clay county watermelons last Monday evening, through the courtesy of the county Red Cross chapter. Seventy-five melons, weighing a total of 225 pounds, were taken to Sioux Falls Monday by local Red Cross officials for the affair.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 2, 1970
• “Drugs are opening a new field of study,” said Dr. Allen Y. Cohen, professor at John F. Kennedy University in Martinez, Calif. He was guest speaker at the first Mount Marty and Yankton College lecture series. This informal talk and discussion following was held Thursday evening in the Yankton City Auditorium.
• The Yankton Bucks are held in high esteem by football ratings in the area. Gene Sherman of KCAU, Channel 9, Sioux City, ranks the big Yankton team third behind the Sioux City powerhouses, Central and Heelan. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader also has the Bucks third in South Dakota, behind the Mitchell Kernels and the Watertown Arrows.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 2, 1995
• When Mindy Glover, Yankton native, was crowned Miss Dakota Friday night at the University of South Dakota, there was only one problem- she wouldn’t be able to uphold part of her duties as queen. Glover had to take her LSAT, the law school entrance exam, Saturday morning and missed the Dakota Days parade here.
• The Yankton Gazelles took a 47-13 lead after three quarters on their way to a 55-30 Parents Night win over Pierre at the YHS Gym Saturday night.
