PIERRE — The South Dakota Code Commission will meet Friday, June 24, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. (MT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in the Jefferson Room of the Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The commission, chaired by Margaret Gillespie with vice chair Tom Lee, will review code counsel actions related to publications; review the contract for publication of the South Dakota Codified Laws; and determine any republished volumes of the Official Code.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/237016.pdf.
