Dr. Seema Sehgal will speak via Zoom at Yankton’s Mount Marty University at noon on Wednesday, April 27, in Marian Auditorum.
Sehgal will speak on the topic, “Maintaining Mental Wellness — Stop Negative Thoughts.” She is a board-certified psychiatrist in Fremont, California, with over 25 years of experience working with an ethnically diverse population. She is interested in the role of immigration and cultural stress in causing psychological distress. Sehgal is actively sought out for speaking engagements and donates her time to local schools and nonprofit organizations to increase awareness on a variety of mental health issues.
There will be a talk of 20-35 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A.
This event is free and open to the public.
