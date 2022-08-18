Despite Monday’s record rainfall in Yankton, a burn ban will be instituted in Yankton County beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.
In a press release issued Thursday, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management announced the move.
“Starting (Friday at 6 a.m.) Yankton County will enact the no-burning policy. There is no open burning in Yankton County,” the release said. “Even with the rain we received the other day, conditions have started to dry out and our grassland flashy fuels are dry again. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.”
A burn ban had been discussed by county fire officials last week, and there was an intention to have the Yankton County Commission formally approve a ban during Tuesday’s meeting.
However, Monday’s rainfall put a temporary pause on that plan. Yankton received a record 3.42 inches of rain, which was more rain than the city had received in June and July combined. Other parts of Yankton County received less rainfall.
The County Commission did approve a proposal to institute possible future burn bans based on the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The latest monitor update, which reflects Monday’s rainfall, shows the southern half of Yankton County at D2, or severe drought, while the northern half is rated at D3 (extreme drought).
