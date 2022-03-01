Wagner Man Faces Felony Abuse Charge In Boy’s Death

LAKE ANDES — A Wagner man has been indicted on three counts, including felony abuse of or cruelty to a minor, in last month’s death of a 2-year-old boy.
Leonard Sharp Fish, 31, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday. However, a Charles Mix County grand jury indicted him and Tuesday’s preliminary hearing in magistrate court was canceled, according to Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steven Cotton.
Since he faces a felony charge, Sharp Fish will be arraigned March 14 in First Circuit Court at the Charles Mix County Courthouse at Lake Andes.
He is charged with committing the abuse of or cruelty to a minor, “in that the defendant did abuse, expose, torture, torment or cruelly punish a minor, in a manner which does not constitute aggravated assault, and the victim is less than seven years of age,” according to court documents.
The Class 3 felony carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
In addition, Sharp Fish faces two charges for unauthorized possession of a controlled substance. One charge is listed as a Class 5 felony involving wax/oil, while the other is listed as a Class 6 felony involving Pregabolin.
The Class 5 felony carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The Class 6 felony carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
Parkston attorney Keith Goehring has been appointed as Sharp Fish’s defense counsel.
In court papers, Special Agent Brian Larson with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) provided details on his work with the case. The victim is identified with the initials “T.T.”
On Feb. 16, 2022, authorities were called to the Wagner hospital where Calarina Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son. T.T. was found with extensive bruising all over the body and a green substance coming out of his mouth. T.T. was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.
Larson later arrived at the hospital, where he viewed the boy’s body. The agent noted extensive bruises, with two large bruises similar in shape and size to hand markings. In addition, Larson noted T.T.’s bruises apparently from blunt trauma. The boy’s scars on his arms and legs apparently came from old injuries, while he had a small cut on the inside of his right foot that appeared to be fresh.
During the autopsy, an X-ray examination of T.T. revealed one healing rib fracture and an apparent recent rib fracture. Larson said he considered those injuries both fresh and older wounds.
T.T.’s injuries covered the majority of his body and would have been observable outside the boy’s clothing, Larson said. The child often ran around in only a diaper, according to Drapeaux.
All of T.T’s injuries observed and seen during the X-ray examination are consistent with child abuse, Larson said. The agent spoke with Drapeaux, who said she lives at the residence with Sharp Fish and her four children, including the deceased boy. Sharp Fish had been residing with her and the four children since October 2021.
Sharp Fish stated he assisted with clothing the victim and changing the boy’s diaper as needed, but not often. Sharp Fish claimed he was there to cook for the children, take them to school and was the one with a job providing for the family.
Sharp Fish said he was aware of the three older children fighting or wrestling with T.T., claiming they fought all the time. However, he did nothing to stop any harm to T.T. or to stop the other children fighting with him.
Using a search warrant, agents found the residence with poor living conditions, no heater running at the time and the home’s temperature at 47 degrees. The residence was infested with insects, and Sharp Fish confirmed one of the children slept in an enclosed front porch.
Agents found drug paraphernalia throughout the residence. Larson identified a rolled-up dollar bill with powdery substance inside it as a way to snort or ingest illegal narcotics. The search also located a small plastic bag of a green leafy substance and glass pipes apparently used to consume concentrated marijuana wax. Also, a piece of paper contained a residue amount of suspected marijuana wax.
Sharp Fish smoked marijuana in the house and took medications not prescribed to him, Drapeaux said, but she did not elaborate how these medications were ingested.
Drapeaux admitted they had issues with mice in the residence. Agents located feces in the bedroom where the victim and two other children stayed.
During a forensic interview, one child from the residence said T.T’s bruises came from the dad (the term used in court papers) punching him. In addition, Sharp Fish hurt T.T. by hitting him, grabbing him by the leg and pulling him when he wouldn’t stop crying, another child said.
According to Larson, the children’s comments about Sharp Fish assaulting T.T. and grabbing him by the leg and pulling are consistent with the victim’s observed injuries at the hospital.
Sharp Fish remains in the Charles Mix County jail on $15,000 cash bond. If released, he must pass drug tests, have no contact with the victim’s family and meet standard bond conditions.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.