100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 9, 1920
• An advertising display which has attracted unusual interest has been places in the show-window of the Brecht Drug Co., on Third Street, in this city, the local agency for the well-known and highly successful proprietary medicine, Tanlac.
• Robt. B. Leady, former prohibition enforcement group chief of SD, was arrested late yesterday afternoon on charges of violating the prohibition laws and conspiracy to commit a crime against the federal government.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 9, 1945
• Lt. Keith Jacobson, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Jacobson, has informed his parents that he is now stationed at Canton, China, with the Sino-American Co-operative Organization, better known as SACO intelligence, which reported on movements of Jap ships, troops and supplies. The famed SACO group has played one of the most romantic and dangerous roles in the intelligence division.
• Mr. and Mrs. Eric Kvanli observed their 50th wedding anniversary at the farm home west of Springfield on Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Kvanli have both lived in South Dakota 55 years in the vicinity of Perkins west of here. Both are natives of Norway and came to America in their youth. The family name, Kvanli, comes from the name of the birthplace of Eric, and translated into Norwegian means celery field, and was given to Eric because there was a heavy growth on wild celery in the area.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 9, 1970
• Southeastern South Dakota played “catch-up” Friday with the snow the rest of the state had earlier in the week. An inch of snow fell at Sioux Falls late Thursday and, after a night stop, snow resumed in a light-to-moderate before daylight.
• The Yankton Bucks rose to second place in the Sioux Falls Argust Leader ranking this week, one step behind the Mitchell Kernels, who remain fixed at the top after bombing the Huron Tigers last week.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 9, 1995
• State workers face increasing amounts of stress as the budget cuts loom, officials say. Many state employees are living in fear, and some Pierre doctors say they have noticed more stress-related illnesses.
• Rain, snow, sleet or hail won’t keep South Dakota’s best high school golfers from hitting the links at South Dakota State A golf meet starting today at Pierre’s Hillside Golf Course, but lightning might put a damper on things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.