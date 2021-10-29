Sentencing Postponed For VFW Embezzlement Case

Because he remains in quarantine, a Yankton man will not be sentenced until Nov. 8 for embezzling more than a quarter-million dollars from the Yankton VFW post.
Colin Reisner, 37, was scheduled for sentencing Friday for one count of aggravated grand theft of $100,000-500,000.
However, Reisner tested positive for COVID and remains in quarantine until around Nov. 5, according to court documents. Defense attorney Luci Youngberg informed the court of Reisner’s status, attaching test results to confirm his diagnosis.
The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine. The court could also order him to serve 180 days in county jail and to pay restitution and court costs.
Given Reisner’s quarantine status, Youngberg asked the court how it wanted to proceed with sentencing.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering, who presides over the case, continued the sentencing until next month. She provided two possible dates, Nov. 8 and 12, and asked Youngberg to consult with Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorney Tyler Larsen, the prosecutor in the case, about which date and time worked best for both sides.
The Nov. 8 date was chosen as the new sentencing date, according to the Yankton County clerk of courts office.
Reisner had initially pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a September trial. However, he changed to a guilty plea ahead of the trial.
At a court proceeding earlier this year, Gering indicated the amount of the theft stood at $283,201.54 but had not been finalized and could change.
At first, Reisner faced a charge of grand theft of $5,000-100,000. The Class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.
As the amount of the embezzled funds increased, the Yankton County state’s attorney’s office amended the charge to aggravated grand theft and a Class 3 felony.
The upgraded charge alleges he stole $100,000-500,000 while serving as VFW post quartermaster (treasurer) from Aug. 21, 2017, to April 14, 2021.
During his court appearance, Reisner said he plans to make restitution to the VFW for the embezzlement amount.
The aggravated grand theft charge alleges he was entrusted with the VFW post’s funds and instead diverted the money for his unauthorized uses. He did not tell others of his activities with the intent to defraud the post.
Reisner served in the U.S. Army from April 2004 to January 2011 and received an honorable discharge.
Following his guilty plea, the court ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
As part of the court process, the VFW post can provide written or oral statements about Reisner and the theft, Gering said. In addition, Reisner can submit letters of support or have others speak for him at the sentencing.
The embezzlement was discovered shortly before Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 marked its 100th anniversary May 14. The Yankton VFW post is believed to be one of the oldest in the state.
